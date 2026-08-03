The new pro ice hockey team in town, the Trenton Ironhawks, are busy preparing for its inaugural season and revealed the team's new assistant coach on Monday (August 2). Check out the Facebook announcement below:

Brett Boeing has been named Assistant Coach of the Trenton Ironhawks

The post reads, "#NEWS: The Trenton Ironhawks are excited to welcome Brett Boeing as Assistant Coach!"

Boeing and Trenton Ironhawks Head Coach have worked together before

Chuck Weber was previously announced as Head Coach of the team. You may remember Weber as an assistant coach with the Trenton Titans during the 2001-02 season. Weber and Boeing worked together last season with Weber as Head Coach/General Manager and Boeing as Assistant Coach/Director of Operations of the the Iowa Heartlanders, bringing his experience to player development. Boeing has also worked with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Tahoe Knight Monsters.

READ MORE: Trenton Ironhawks reveals its inaugural season mascot

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to join the Trenton Ironhawks. I’m excited to continue working under Chuck Weber and help build a winning culture," Boeing said. "Thank you to Chuck and the entire organization for this opportunity - I can't wait to get to Trenton for our inaugural season."

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Boeing also played four years of professional ice hockey himself. He spent time on the teams of the Toledo Walleye, Reading Royals and Wichita Thunder. Boeing graduated from the University of Massachusetts.

The Trenton Titans left Trenton in 2013

Hockey fans are excited to have a pro ice hockey team back in Trenton again. It's been 13 years since the Titans played in town. The Trenton Ironhawks home opener is Saturday, October 24 at the Cure Insurance Arena.

READ MORE: Trenton Ironhawks announce its NHL affiliation for first season

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Season memberships are available for purchase now. Tickets for individual games will go on sale in September. Check out the Trenton Ironhawks website for more details.