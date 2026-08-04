When summer rolls around one of the best places in the country to visit is the Jersey Shore. There's so much to see, do, and soak in. If you're looking for a unique Jersey Shore stay, there's a newer hotel that's a great choice.

An Ocean Grove, NJ hotel has been named best in America

Travel + Leisure has named a boutique hotel in the quaint Jersey Shore town of Ocean Grove the best hotel in America. Wow. That's quite an honor for only being open since last summer.

READ MORE: This Jersey Shore town just banned sleeping on the beach

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Hotel Albatross is a refurbished Victorian building built in 1881

It's called Hotel Albatross and it's beyond charming. It's housed in a historic, refurbished Victorian building that dates back to 1881. The designer that led the project made sure to keep its 19th century charm, but introduced some modern flair.

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Hotel Albatross is a block from the beach and only has 27 rooms

There are only 27 rooms. The ocean is so close, you can hear the waves from the picturesque front porch. You'll receive complimentary beach tags, bicycles to pedal around the adorable town, and have access to an electric shuttle. Like any quality hotel, specialty coffee and espresso are on the house as well.

Ocean Grove is a dry town

Ocean Grove is among the few New Jersey towns that is still dry, meaning you can't buy alcohol within the town limits. There are no bars. You can't buy a drink in any of the restaurants or at the Hotel Albatross. Although, you are permitted to bring your own spirits to sip on the spacious porch and chat with the other guests. The rule preserves the town's charm if you ask me.

READ MORE: Three NJ bars named best beach bars in the country

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I'm a Jersey Girl and hate to admit my first visit to Ocean Grove was only 2 years ago, to visit a friend on vacation who had discovered how wonderful the town is many years ago. I was in awe during my visit. All the Victorian homes are stunning and many perfectly manicured with full, colorful hydrangeas and other flowers. The tent village is fascinating. The main street area, welcoming.

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If you haven't been to Ocean Grove, and you're into small town charm like I am, don't pass it by. You'll fall in love instantly. Oh, and check out Hotel Albatross while you're there. It's something special.

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

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