Mad Hatter Gin & Tea Party Pop-Up Coming To a Secret Location In Philadelphia

Wonderland is coming to Philadelphia this December, and all of its iconic characters are coming along with it.

Philly is about to be the next stop on the list for an Alice In Wonderland-themed Tea party hosted by characters from the classic movie. Guests will be entertained by the Mad Hatter, Dormouse, and March Hare starting on December 9 located in a secret location inside the City of Brotherly Love.

Secret Philadelphia has shared that the Mad Hatter Gin & Tea Party is a 90-minute long hypnotic experience that offers multiple options of different Wonderland-themed cocktails and pastries.

The crew completely transforms the area into an immersive Wonderland experience like no other with bright colored teacups, flowers, and paintings as seen in the movie.

The Mad Hatter Gin & Tea Party has made it known that guests will have some hats available for guests to wear while they attend the event. This experience has it all covered to transform this Philadelphia location into another world.

When it comes to what you should be wearing to this event, Alice In Wonderland costumes are not only welcomed but are extremely encouraged by members of the crew.

This event is only for adults that are 21 and over because of the Gin that is added to the tea party.

According to Mad Hatter Gin & Tea Party website, thousands of people have already made their way out to get a little taste of this pop-up attraction in five other major cities such as Chicago, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and London.

The Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party is extremely well rated by past tea-party goers.

The exact location of the Mad Hatter Gin & Tea Party is still top secret according to the Mad Hatter Gin & Tea Party website.

Tickets are now on sale online for the Philadelphia stop of this Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party pop-up and are starting at $59.

