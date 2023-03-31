This is definitely an article we can all take a peek at, it's the most charming small towns in America and a focus on our cutest right here in the Garden State. These are towns that everyone should try and visit, they are the "Norman Rockwell" towns that we love here in the United States. HGTV selected their choices and ours in Jersey is located right in Hunterdon County.

HGTV chose a "charming" town for each state in America "towns with quaint shops and restaurants, fascinating histories, fun experiences and natural beauty". We will focus on the selection for New Jersey which is the cute small town of Lambertville, have you ever visited this charming Jersey town in Hunterdon County?

According to HGTV, "The Antiques Capital of New Jersey," Lambertville is home to a variety of talented artists and crafters whose shops and galleries sit alongside the scenic Delaware River. This town of 4,000 residents, founded in 1705, also boasts federal townhouses and Victorian homes, a restored 19th-century train depot, Zagat-rated restaurants and award-winning hotels and B&Bs. Shoppers can find treasures at The People’s Store Antiques and Design Center and other shops on Bridge, Main and Union streets."

As you see, Lambertville is known for its antique shops, it's the antique capital of New Jersey. Have you been to Lambertville? Give us your review of this charming Jersey small town. We always love getting your input and maybe folks will put Lambertville on their "day trip" plans.

Next time you are looking to get out and about, maybe hit the most "charming" small town in New Jersey, Lambertville.

