How Much Snow Fell? Here’s the Latest Totals as of Tuesday Morning (So Far)

The snow continues to pile up outside, and while the Nor'Easter is beginning to wind down a bit, our area has a wide variety of snowfall totals.

As much as 31" of snow has been reported in parts of our area (near Springtown, Bucks County) following yesterday's intense banding of snow, which piled snow on for hours yesterday. But as little as 6" has been reported in parts of Ocean County -- where the storm produced more rain on Monday.

In Mercer County, meanwhile (where 94.5 PST is located), we're pushing nearly a foot of snow. It's certainly our biggest storm in a while.

We compiled some of the latest totals from the National Weather Service (as of 11 am on Tuesday):

MERCER COUNTY:

Princeton - 11"

Hamilton Township - 10.3"

Ewing - 10"

BURLINGTON COUNTY:

Burlington - 11"

Moorestown - 10.3"

Mt. Laurel - 9.1"

Lumberton - 7.5"

BUCKS COUNTY:

Springtown - 31.2"

Trumauersville - 14"

Chalfont - 11.4"

PHILADELPHIA:

Philadelphia International Airport - 7.7"

Fox Chase - 10"

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA:

King of Prussia: 12.3"

SOMERSET COUNTY:

Bedminster - 19.7"

Hillsborough - 13.5"

MONMOUTH COUNTY:

Middletown - 17"

OCEAN COUNTY:

Jackson - 5.8"