How Obsessed is New Jersey with Pumpkin Spiced Lattes?

As soon as summer starts to wrap up, everyone is on the lookout for the release of everything pumpkin, including the pumpkin spiced latte at Starbucks. It seems like I see one on my Instagram feed constantly, but according to Zippia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania may not be as obsessed as I thought.

Zippia compiled a map of all 50 states after they searched Google Trends, and ranked each states on how obsessed they are with pumpkin spice anything. New Jersey landed number 42 on the list, where Pennsylvania was much higher, it was number 15. There doesn't seem to be much of a trend except for the states where people pretty much do not care about pumpkin spice at all. Those are the states in black which are Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia and Arkansas. Otherwise, it looks like pumpkin spice lovers vary around the country.

Zippia

I have never had a pumpkin spiced latte. I have just started getting into chai lattes and, but they're so many calories and really thick and creamy that I know I couldn't drink them really often like some people do. I do like certain scents of pumpkin spice, but if it has too much cinnamon, I can't stomach it. For some reason cinnamon scented things make me nauseous. However, when it's the season, I do like to decorate my house with fall decorations because I do love this season.