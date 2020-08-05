We are Closer to Finding Out the Release Date for Starbucks’ PSL

I am one of those people who do not drink coffee. I honestly can't get into it. I think it smells good, but then I'll taste it and the taste just doesn't match the smell and that bothers me. It's too bitter for me. I am more of a tea drinker, mostly chai tea and recently I have gotten into lattes, but they are a lot of calories, so I consider them a treat and not a regular thing. I do not go to coffee shops every day or even every week. Gosh, I actually can't even remember the last time I went to one. I also have never had the famous pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks. Last year, I wasn't a huge fan of pumpkin flavored things, but after I had my son six months ago, my taste buds have changed a little bit, so maybe this year I'll give it a try.

Many things have been "up in the air" since the pandemic began, and Starbucks enthusiasts have wondered if Starbucks would even bring back the pumpkin spice latte this year. Delish reports, that Starbucks has announced that they will in fact bring back one of their most popular drinks and I think that we may know the exact release date. According to Food and Wine, a Starbucks in California posted on their social media page, that the PSL will be returning on August 28th. Starbucks has not confirmed nor denied that this will be the date. Last year, it was released on August 27th, so that is not too far away if that is when they decide to bring it back. So, I'd keep your eyes pealed on Starbucks' social media accounts. This Starbucks in California better not get our hopes up. This may be the year I actually try one.