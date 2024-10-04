Is there a specific age your kids need to be before you can leave them home alone in New Jersey?

While some states have rules about this, does The Garden State have any?

As a parent, I imagine life gets a little easier once you know you can quickly run errands or head to work without needing to arrange childcare.

This is often something that varies from family to family, but in some places, it’s actually illegal to leave kids alone if they’re under a certain age.

For example, in Illinois, children must be at least 14 before they can be left alone legally, which is actually the highest age requirement in the country.

According to Wisevoter.com, states like Colorado and Delaware set the minimum age at 12.

However, it’s surprising to learn that in Kansas, a child as young as 6 can be left alone legally.

Even more shocking is that most states don’t have a set minimum age at all. Out of all 50 states, only 12 have laws specifying a minimum age for kids to be left on their own.

How Old Must A Child Be To Be Left Home Alone in NJ?

New Jersey is among the many states with no legal age limit for this. According to co.bergen.nj, "The State of New Jersey does not specify any appropriate, legal age to leave a child or children home alone." In fact, 38 states across the U.S. don’t have this requirement.

So, in New Jersey, it seems to be more of a personal choice!

