How to Celebrate National Pumpkin Day Tomorrow! (October 26th)

I think we should all admit that we love pumpkin! We love the color, the flavors, the smells, all of it! Even if you don't wanna admit that you're a little bit #basic, you probably are! I mean, come on, what's not to love? The aromas and the tastes,will make anyone fall in love with it. Tomorrow is National Pumpkin Day and if you are all about that pumpkin, here's some ways to celebrate!

Let's start with pumpkin things you can eat & drink! So many places have amazing seasonal menus!

Starbucks and their Pumpkin Spice Latte kind of started this craze? Don't quote me on that, but you should definitely make sure you stop by and get one tomorrow. You can even drink it with a Pumpkin Spice Cookie straw! But if you don't wanna be seen at Starbucks, 7-Eleven & Dunkin' Donuts also have a wide variety of pumpkin spice hot drinks.

Not the latte type? How about a smoothie? Smoothie King & Jamba Juice both have pumpkin flavored smoothies! Smoothie King has four pumpkin flavored smoothies and Jamba Juice has a pumpkin protein smoothie you know they'll definitely be better for you than a latte!

Everyone knows you can't walk around the mall without stopping at Auntie Anne’s for a pretzel. Well, some locations have pumpkin spice pretzel nuggets and I bet they're amazing!

Love ice cream? Carvel, Baskin Robbins & Dairy Queen all have frozen treats with pumpkin themes! Carvel sells a pumpkin pie flavored soft serve ice cream. Baskin Robbins has a Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast, and Dairy Queen has a pumpkin pie blizzard!

Now, let's talk about how you can make yourself and your home smell like pumpkin!

Bath & Body Works is my go-to for my pumpkin scents! Tomorrow they'll be celebrating National Pumpkin day with a sale! If you buy three select body care products, you'll get three free! They've got a Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin cream and a Pumpkin Picking lotion in that selection!

Yankee Candle is another one of my go-to pumpkin scented stores! They've got candles and so many other fall scented products to make your home smell like a pumpkin wonderland!

Now, you're ready to be celebrate National Pumpkin Day! Go forth!

