How to Handle a Breakup

Dealing with a breakup is never easy. Whether you decided to end the relationship or your partner decided to make the move, breakups can take a major toll on our physical and mental health. The thought of not having your significant other in your life to ghosting them can be quite daunting. Trying to get everyday tasks done can be very challenging. If its been a few months or coming off a year or more, here are some ways to cope with the breakup.

5PH // Shutterstock 5PH // Shutterstock loading... 1 You Time Right after the breakup, you've taken the steps to block your ex from all forms of social media. You know feel like your world has ended. Instead of focusing on the good times you've had together, focus primarily on yourself. Listen to you're favorite band or podcast, go for walks or the gym or just watch movies or television that'll make you feel better.

HBO Max HBO Max loading... 2 Go Out With Friends You may just want to shelter in place until your emotions have subsided. However, if your friends want you to come out with them, take them up on that offer. Getting out of the house will help you with your mental health and with your friends there with you, a great support system.

Russ Ensley Russ Ensley loading... 3 Take Up A New Interest Or Hobby With more freedom at your fingertips, you now have a chance to take up on a interest you've always wanted to test out. Want to learn to cook? Play an instrument? Start a new show ? It's all up to you.