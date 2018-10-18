Another day, another food recall! This time it's right in our backyard.

Hummus that was sold at Wegmans in Princeton has been a recalled because it may contain plastic.

If you bought 'Food You Feel Good About' Original Hummus in an 8 oz or 32 oz container from the store, you will need to check the best before date.

If the packaging says November 14, 2018, you may want to throw it out because it may contain plastic. If you want a full refund: Wegmans will give you that too if you stop into the story.

If you're not sure about your hummus just check Wegmans' website.