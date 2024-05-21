Very Busy Stretch of I-76 Closed in Philly During Tuesday Afternoon Commute

One of the Philadelphia area's busiest highways is subject to closure as the afternoon commute ramps up.

Philadelphia officials say that parts of Interstate 76 are closed.

Here's what we know so far:

I-76 eastbound is closed between Exit 342 (Girard Avenue / Philadelphia Zoo) and Exit 343 (Spring Garden).

The roadway is closed due to a Brush fire on the railroad tracks in the area, as of 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

SEPTA service in the area doesn't appear to be affected at this time. However, SEPTA told Philadelphia's CBS3 that the fire was located near the Penn Medicine Station.

Drivers should expect very heavy delays in the immediate area, according to reports from 94.5 PST's traffic provider, Total Traffic.

Pack patience if you're driving through the city tonight. It looks like most of the city's highways are busier than usual.