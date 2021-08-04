I Am Completely Obsessed with Olympian Swimmer, Caeleb Dressel

I am obsessed with Caeleb Dressel and I already miss seeing him on tv everyday since the Tokyo Olympics are slowly coming to a close. It's not just because he is extremely hot, it's because he is humble and a fantastic athlete.





Caeleb is a 24 year old freestyle and butterfly swimmer from Florida and is not a stranger to the Olympics or winning gold medals. He's had a successful swimming career including when he attended the University of Florida.





He's and his wife, Meghan trained together in high school and Caeleb proposed to her in 2019. In know he's a married man, and hey, I'm a married woman. So I am respectfully appreciating this handsome man and hopefully you will too.