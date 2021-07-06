I Experienced My First Pig Race And It Was Epic

When I am asked if I want to go to a local festival normally I am for it because you can enjoy some good festival food. I would say that very little percentage would ever say "I love festivals because of pig races."





This 4th of July I had the chance to experience my first ever pig race at the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival and I will say that if you have never experienced that you are missing out.





The coolest part was that you can place a "bet" on the pigs that you think will win without seeing the pig. The more races you win the bigger the prize you win.





All the racing pigs have some great names from, Tyrone the Terrible, Lady Hog-ga, Cardi P, Sizzling Sausage, Britney Spear-Ribs, and more.





I had the chance to be the cheerleader for one of the racing pigs and since my pig won I got an awesome sticker that said "promote pork. run over a chicken today."





With all that said, you must experience pig races and it'll be the time of your life I guarantee it.