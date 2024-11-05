Pennsylvania is known for having some beautiful outdoor scenery, with forests, rivers, and trails that make it perfect for adventure seekers and nature lovers.

As peaceful as the landscape might look, it's also home to some wildlife you wouldn’t want to get close to.

Whether you're setting out on a hike, pitching a tent for a weekend camping trip, or just enjoying a day outdoors, making yourself aware of the animals that are roaming throughout PA is super important.

The state has a lot of different ecosystems from dense woodlands to lakeshores.

While these are beautiful to us when visiting, some pretty scary animals call these places home.

Many of these animals typically keep to themselves, but even casual hikers can cross paths with them when they're out exploring their natural habitat.

Knowing a few basic safety tips can make all the difference.

One big tip? Keep your distance.

In most cases, wildlife is just as afraid of humans as we are of them, but every now and then, you may meet an animal that doesn’t mind getting a little too close.

Keeping noise to a minimum, sticking to marked trails, and watching where you step are good habits that can help you avoid having a bad run-in with these animals.

Also, understanding how to react if you do come across a potentially dangerous animal is for sure something important to know before you go on your journey.

PA’s wildlife is a huge part of what makes the state so special, so by respecting these animals and their homes, you can enjoy the great outdoors safely.

Only In Your State and World Atlas have picked apart the most dangerous animals around.

These are the most dangerous animals you could encounter in Pennsylvania:

10 Most Dangerous Animals You'll Find in PA If you see any of these animals lurking around Pennsylvania, make sure to steer clear! Gallery Credit: Gianna