If you're like me, you dread coming up with dinner ideas every night.

I consider myself an OKAY cook, but sometimes thinking of meals to make for everyone can be stressful and exhausting.

Social media and Pinterest have become my best friends when it comes to finding ideas. I've always found great and easy recipes and last night I made another one of them.

You've probably seen this recipe online too. It's super easy, I have to share. It's called Olive Garden Chicken Pasta and you only need a few ingredients, and your crockpot and you're good to go.

Here's what you need. I made this meal for $10.

1.5 pounds of chicken breast 1-16oz box of pasta 8oz of cream cheese 1 bottle of Olive Garden Italian Dressing Grated Parmesan Cheese

You just put the chicken breast, cream cheese and Italian dressing in the crockpot. Sprinkle the grated cheese on top.

Leave in the crockpot for at least 4-5 hours. Check on it and take the chicken out and shred it using two forks. Then throw it back in the crockpot. Make the pasta, pour it in the crockpot, and toss it all together.

You can get the full recipe here and here's a step-by-step video too.

I hope this works as an easy meal for you and your family tonight. Nothing is worse than having to think about what's for dinner after you've worked a long day.

The meal was very filling and My husband already told me he's going to have the leftovers for lunch today.