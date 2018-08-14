I Made My BFF a DIY Hollywood Vanity!

Hey guys!

So, I did another DIY on my YouTube channel and this one has got to be my favorite so far because honestly ... I just love glam!

So, I'm very obsessed with my DIY Vanity that I made for myself last year and apparently so aren't a lot of my friends including my BFF Suheily. She moved somewhat closer to me (not really) ... Baltimore. I mean it is the closet we've lived to each other in years. Any who ... new apartment means new decor, which means she wanted a DIY Vanity built and of course I was more then happy to build it for her ... of course on a budget.

I do a little amateur electrical work in the video ... so please be cautious if you plan on making it and feel free to comment any questions on my YouTube and I'll try and help you the best I can.

You can also find the list of everything I bought for the project in the description of the video on YouTube!

Enjoy!