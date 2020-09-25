I Want to Apologize to a Grocery Store Worker

The other day, I was in Shoprite doing some grocery shopping with my son Nathan. My husband was busy, so yes, I took my 8 and a half month old son to the grocery store. I say that, because I got dirty looks from people. But he's under two years old, so experts say he doesn't need a mask and we just started putting it on him at home to get him ready in case he does need to wear one in the future. He doesn't like it, he's a baby, but hopefully he'll get used to it soon.

Anyways, I did all my shopping and even went to the checkout line when I noticed I forgot to get creamer for my husband's coffee, so I went over to the refrigerated section to get it. There was a male worker who was stocking the shelf that the creamer was on so I walked over to it and said, "Excuse me sir..." and went to go reach for the creamer. He shot up and said, "I am moving. When someone says excuse me, you need to give them time to move." His tone was stern and it actually made my heart jump. I responded with "Wow, okay." He kept talking, probably complaining about me, but I didn't hear what he said, so I kept walking. I checked out, got my son in the car and headed home. This incident stayed with me that entire day, and the entire next day. I didn't know how to feel honestly. Was this man having a bad day? Was I in the wrong? I always try to be polite and courteous to everyone around me. I was raised by two amazing parents who have taught me to be that way. But I could not shake this incident and although I am a very stubborn person I feel that this grocery store worker deserves an apology, so here it is.

Dear Shoprite Grocery Store Worker,

I am extremely sorry for the incident that took place a few days ago while you were stocking the creamer shelf. I am not sure if you remember, but I do. I didn't understand at the time, but I now understand why you reacted the way you did. I was invading your personal space and in the time of a pandemic, that is not okay. Everyone needs to keep their distance and unfortunately, I did not. I should have stepped back, said "excuse me" first and then waited for you to get out of the way of the shelf. Then I could have gotten what I needed, said "Thank You, have a nice day." But since that is not what happened, I am sorry. This has taught me a valuable lesson and I wanted to thank you for allowing me to see that. Grocery workers have been working day in and day out around the public and even exposing themselves potentially to COVID-19. The public wouldn't be able to survive if it weren't for people like you. I hope you know this apology is coming straight from my heart and I hope other people coming into your store show you kindness as well.

Sincerely,

Tiffany