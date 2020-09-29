IHOP Now Has a Happy Hour

Elite Daily reports that IHOP rolled out their own take on a happy hour called IHOPPY Hour. It'll be available from 2pm- 10pm every day and the prices are insane. Everything on this special menu is $6 and under. There's a $5-$6 section where you can get things like a buttermilk chicken sandwich, chicken and pancakes and even a ham and cheese omelette. If you're in the mood for just some picky food like mozzarella sticks, onion rings or even some french toast, that's under the $3 section. I mean, six mozzarella sticks for $3?! That's pretty awesome. They have a good variety for whatever you're craving. Check out all their menu selections here. This is at select locations for now, but I don't doubt that it will be in every IHOP restaurant soon.

I am dieting right now because I gained way too much weight when I was pregnant with my son, and after he was born, I was too bust taking care of him, then going back to work, to loose the rest of my baby weight. I should have honestly started during the pandemic, but it's all good, I'm doing it now. Before my diet, I was obsessed with fried foods, I still am, but I've learned to resist for the sake of my weight loss. So, let me tell you, I would be all over this, especially those mozzarella sticks for $3! Mozzarella sticks are one of my all time favorite foods.