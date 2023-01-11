Have you ever had a friend or family member travel west and rave about the burger chain In-N-Out?

If you've never had In-N-Out you may be wondering what all of the hype is about.

In-N-Out was born in Los Angeles in 1975.

Since then, the franchise has grown to hundreds of locations.

Here's the thing. They only operate in seven states. Most of them are in California. They only go as far east as Texas.

Nobody really knows why.

They have a very limited menu, but even still, everyone is usually satisfied.

One of the most popular items is the Double-Double.

This looks very similar to a Big Mac, right?

There's also a "secret menu" that is really not so secret.

Customers can add a hamburger patty for a double, go "3X3" or even "4X4."

The secret menu add-on that everybody raves about is called "animal style."

Animal-style items are topped with grilled onions and extra secret sauce. Many believe the secret sauce is really just thousand island dressing. It does taste like it.

You can go animal-style with both burgers and fries.

Burgers, fries, and milkshakes. That's it. No chicken or any fancy items.

The first time I had In-N-Out was when I was out in Los Angeles covering Lady Gaga's tour.

I pulled to the first one I saw, and no joke, cars were wrapped around the drive-thru almost twice.

I've never been to any In-N-Out that wasn't packed. If you're a regular, it's a well-known fact that you're going to have to wait for at least a half-hour minimum to get your food.

Is In-N-Out opening in New Jersey?

Not yet. But, there's some promising news.

Food & Wine is reporting that the burger joint is pushing East and opening a location in Tennessee.

I know, Tennessee is a long way from home, but In-N-Out is also expected to launch an east coast headquarters.

The exact location of this Tennessee store is unknown, the In-N-Out headquarters in the state is expected to be completed in 2026.

If anyone from In-N-Out is reading this, please keep moving east!

Jersey is welcoming you with open arms.

