If you've been wondering what's going on at the empty Kmart store in Berlin, it's just been confirmed: You and your kids are about to have a heart-racing good time!

According to NJ.com, a HUGE indoor go-kart track will be coming to the now-vacant Kmart in the Berlin Shopping Center!

The Monaco Indoor Karting go-kart track, will be located at 328 S. White Horse Pike in Berlin occupying a huge, 62,000 sq foot space in the now-closed 92,000 Kmart.

Check out the Facebook post down below, posted by the vendor DFX. As you can see from the picture, the exterior of the building just got a badly-needed paint job with bold, black and orange colors. Work is underway!

According to the post, to go-karting facility with feature 32 electric go-karts, arcades, a ninja course and rock climbing!

So far, there's no exact date set for when they open their doors.

The Kmart's been closed for almost 10 years, and the building and empty parking lot has been dead for years. So as the post says, hopefully this will breathe some life back into this desert-like area of Berlin for the community. Imagine how perfect this will be for kids birthday parties, or even a fun outside-of-the-box daytime date!

Will you be checking out the Monaco Indoor Karting when it's done?

