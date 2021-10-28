Injures Reported as 2 NJ Transit Buses Crash on White Horse Pike
Injuries Reported As Two NJ Transit Buses Crash in Camden County, NJ
A serious accident is snarling traffic in Winslow Township (Camden County), NJ. Both NBC10 and 6ABC are reporting that an accident — involving two New Jersey Transit buses occurred around 6:15 am. It happened on the White Horse Pike (Route 130) near Central Avenue.
A medical helicopter has been called into the scene, according to authorities.
At least one person was rescued from the scene. Heavy damage to the front of both buses can be seen in footage shared from NBC10's helicopter.
Traffic is severely delayed in the area as well at this time.
