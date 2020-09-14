International Travel Out of Philly is Now Allowed and Flights are Super Cheap

It was just announced that international flights out of Philadelphia are now resuming. 6 months after these flights were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can now book a trip to Japan and leave from the Philadelphia International Airport if you wanted to.

“On behalf of the PHL airport community, we would like to extend gratitude to the CDC, the White House, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security for their role in this decision that allows PHL to once again accept transatlantic flights and passengers,” airport CEO Chellie Cameron said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support of numerous regional members of Congress, who served as PHL’s advocates in Washington on this issue.”

According to Philly Voice, the decision came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said that travelers from restricted countries will no longer need to go through screenings and temperature checks at a select number of airports.

This is great news for the airport on the sales side. According to Philly Voice, international travel generates about $2 billion in revenue every year for the local economy.

The next holiday coming up is Thanksgiving and international flights are super cheap. If you are looking to go to Tokyo for example, Philly Mag says that the flight is only $472 round-trip. You could even go to the Dominican Republican on American Airlines for only $218.

So if you're getting cabin fever and in need of a getaway, the opportunity is available to you. Just keep in mind that travel restrictions are still in place for some countries.