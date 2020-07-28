Is Taylor Swift a Jersey Shore Girl?

If you're from Jersey, most likely, you brag about it. I know, I do. I mean, yes, there are things about this state that I don't love, but overall I am damn proud to be a Jersey girl and I have great memories growing up here. We've had some great talent come out of our state like Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, and many many more. I always love when celebrities and singers talk about New Jersey in their songs, and one of the biggest names in music right now has just referenced the Jersey Shore on her new album. The cool thing is, I don't think many people knew she even had roots in New Jersey.

Taylor Swift surprised all of us with her 8th studio album just four days ago, and it's already a huge deal and everyone's been talking about it. Folklore has gotten many reviews and of course, her fans are combing her songs listening for some hidden messages and disses to other celebrities hidden in her tracks.

One of the songs on her new album is called Seven and the song may be written about her times at the Jersey Shore according to NJ.com. Check out the lyric video below.

Apparently in the video, which she has yet to release, she is wearing a Sea Isle sweatshirt. NJ.com also reported that Taylor revealed to the Philadelphia Inquirer back in 2009, that she and her family had a beach house in Stone Harbor New Jersey for about seven years. So is the song Seven about those wonderful times she had then? A lot of people seem to think so. Taylor grew in up Reading Pennsylvania, so it's pretty cool to know she spent a lot of time in Jersey growing up. I can't wait to see the video.