Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?

I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!

Get our free mobile app

According to TikTok though, downtown Red Bank, NJ is the place to head if you’re looking for a cozy and trendy area to hang with your friends.

This video has made the people of Red Bank excited to call this cute little town home because of how much traction it’s getting from the TikTok community.

If you haven’t gotten a chance to go to the area and check out everything they have to offer, you should plan a nice day trip to get dinner and do some shopping! There are a ton of shops right on the main strip and loads of restaurants and bats you can hit that I’m sure will be decorated for the Holidays.

Also, you can’t beat how close this little downtown area is to the beach! It’s only about 10 minutes away so, during the summers, it’s for sure worth the trip down there.

There are a ton of places that would be really good contenders to take the title of being the cutest main street in all of New Jersey.

Best Noodle Shops In Mercer County, NJ There are plenty of restaurants right in our area that have killer ramen, pho, lo mein, etc. These are just a few of the best!