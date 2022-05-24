Is This The Most Horrifying Bridge To Drive Across In New Jersey?

If you're from Mercer County, NJ, or Trenton, NJ more specifically, you may already know what bridge I'm talking about. The Calhoun St. bridge in Trenton absolutely terrifies me.

I was driving around and had my GPS on to get across the bridge into Pennsylvania. I wasn't entirely paying attention to the route it was taking me, if I'm being completely honest with you and I just figure it would take me through Trenton and onto the normal toll bridge.

Well, that wasn't the case at all. Instead, it has me at the stoplight before this bridge starts, staring at this extremely narrow bridge.

I swear the anxiety started kicking in the longer I was at that red light because I was so confused about how I was supposed to get my SUV across this tiny bridge.

If you aren't familiar with the bridge I'm talking about, this is what it looks like while you're sitting at the stoplight before going across.

attachment-1 loading...

Imagine staring at this narrow bridge and trying to problem solve how you're going to make your way across it without knocking off one of your mirrors or giving someone a nice little love scrape on the side of their car.

I have some issues with this entire scene that I'm going to point out and hopefully, someone else has had the same thoughts as me.

First off, the sign above says the clearance is only 8 feet.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-05-24 at 12.39.54 PM loading...

What if a giant truck tries to cross this bridge without paying attention and gets stuck and you get trapped on the bridge? This is a serious thought that went through my head while I was parked at the light inducing anxiety in myself.

Also, the speed is 15 MPH.

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-05-24 at 12.40.03 PM loading...

Doesn't this seem a little fast? Call me a grandma, but I went exactly 9 MPH over this bridge.

Also, I love how it mentions "Horses not permitted on bridge". Honestly, humans shouldn't be permitted on the bridge either!

This entire scenario terrified me. I'm not sure if this is a normal thing people have experienced when crossing this bridge, or if I'm just a bad driver.

