Hmmm...have you ever wondered what will go in the old Michael's Diner and Restaurant in Lawrenceville, NJ?

It has a great location. It's on the corner of Brunswick Pike (Route 1 South) and Franklin Corner Road, near the newer Wawa. It's been vacant for a while now...it would be nice to see some life there again, right?

Michael's was once a popular spot in Mercer County...a great meeting spot for family and friends. Many loved it for breakfast, but, it was bustling at all times of the day, in its prime.

I drive past it so many times a week, and often think about what I'd like to see go in that spot....you probably do the same thing.

Should it be another restaurant? What about another PJ's Pancakes? There can never be too many of those...yum. Have you ever had their Red Velvet Pancakes? Oh my, they're so good.

Get our free mobile app

What about a permanent spot for one of the awesome food trucks in the area? I love this idea. What about the Beach Shack Food Truck Restaurant, or the Hotpanada Restaurant? Mama Dudes' food truck just opened a permanent location in Yardville.

What about a Starbucks? A Duck Donuts? Another Thomas Sweets location? Another's Conte's Pizza location? Is the Chick fil A still planned for across the street next to the Wawa? If not, how about one of those?

Are there any restaurants or businesses not in this area yet? An In and Out Burger would be huge, I bet. What else?

Whatever goes there, I hope it opens soon. I would love to see something successful there.