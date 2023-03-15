Italian Peoples Bakery in NJ Has Officially Turned Irish This Week

It’s officially the week of St.Patrick’s Day and everyone is allowed to be a little Irish all week long. There are so many amazing drinks, foods and pastries that we all love to enjoy when the holiday rolls around every March, and Italian Peoples Bakery is helping with that!

Normally specializing in some of the best Italian goodies around, Italian Peoples Bakery posted that they’re “going Irish” for the week in honor of St.Patty’s.

All of the loaves of bread and pastries they’ve been posting look to die for and you can get your hands on them all this week! They’ll have fresh Irish Soda Bread, shamrock cookies, St.Joes Cake, St. Pats Bread, St.Patty’s themed cupcakes, and more!

I’m so excited to head out and grab a loaf of Irish Soda Bread because it’s actually one of my favorite things on the planet and no St.Patrick’s Day is complete without it in my book. Italian Peoples Bakery has been selling cakes, pastries, and bread for years in the Mercer County area.

They originally opened up their first shop in 1936 in Trenton, New Jersey, and over the years have opened up 2 more shops all while making themselves a household name within the area. It seems as though all of their limited-time offer of Irish pastries and bread will be for sale at all 3 of their locations this week.

You can stop over and see them at 63 Butler St. at their Trenton location, 332 Route 33 in Mercerville, and also at 1142 Woodbourne Road in Levittown.

12 Best Pizza Spots in Mercer County, NJ From Ewing to Princeton, these are the most fan-loved pizza places throughout the county.