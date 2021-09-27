Shop Rite Wines and Spirits on Quakerbridge Road and Sloan Avenue in the Mercerville section of Hamilton Township is moving, according to store employees.

After reading rumors in Hamilton Facebook groups, I called the store to find out what was really going on, and it's true, the spirits shop is moving across Quakerbridge Road into a part of the old Risoldi's grocery store. Although, you're going to have to wait a little longer for the grand opening.

The new, bigger store is expected to open in November. Just in time for holiday entertaining. Perfect.

The news makes sense now. I've noticed construction going on in part of the old Risoldi's grocery store. ShopRite Wines and Spirits is expected to occupy only a quarter of the large store.

Chris Rollins

As for what's happening with the store when ShopRite Wines and Spirits moves out, the employee I spoke with said it's being torn down. I can't confirm, but, I've heard a Wawa is going to be built in its place. We'll see.

ShopRites Wines and Spirits is located at 3161 Quakerbridge Road, Mercerville (Hamilton Township, Mercer County).

