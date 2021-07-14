It’s A Free Britney Wednesday on 94.5 PST!

94.5 PST is celebrating the woman, the mother, and the artist all day today. It's time to FREE BRITNEY.

Britney Spears' conservatorship case is due back in a Los Angeles courtroom later today, so we're honoring the pop diva the only way we know how:

It's a Free Britney Wednesday at 94.5 PST. We're playing our favorite songs from the pop diva all day on-air, online, and on the PST App. Got a request? Tell us below:

