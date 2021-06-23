It’s A Free Britney Wednesday on 94.5 PST!
After 13 years, Britney Spears is finally breaking her silence in her conservatorship case today. We'll hear what she has to say later this afternoon around 4:30 pm ET.
We have NO idea what she will say, but we're celebrating the pop diva the only way we know how! Click here to listen to Britney's testimony.
It's a Free Britney Wednesday at 94.5 PST. We're playing our favorite songs from the pop diva all day. Got a request? Tell us below:
And keep listening on the PST app or on your smart speaker to hear your favorite Britney songs all day long ONLY on Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.
