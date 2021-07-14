A Los Angeles based judge in the conservatorship case for Britney Spears has granted the pop star's right to hire her own attorney.

The news was first made by Page Six reporter Nicholas Hautman on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon:

Other outlets with access to the courtroom — including People and The New York Times — have confirmed the news.

Spears had petitioned the court back in June to lift the conservatorship she has been under since 2008. In that testimony the 39-year-old star alleged that the conservatorship was "abusive," and claimed how restrictive the conservatorship had been to her.

Spears' case had been managed by a court appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, thus far. Ingham petitioned the court to resign from the case earlier this month.

Spears will now be represented by an attorney of her choosing: former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosengart.

Rosengart, who has represented other celebrities including Seven Spielberg and Sean Penn, met with Spears earlier this month, and was present in the hearing today.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details shortly.

