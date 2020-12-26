It’s Been 10 Years Since the Boxing Day Blizzard Dumped 30″ in Parts of NJ

Can you believe it's been 10 years since the Boxing Day Blizzard of 2010? The storm was one of the biggest on record for parts of our area.

In fact, it was one of the biggest snowstorms ever for the Jersey Shore as more than 30" of snow piled up on December 26 and December 27, 2010. Meanwhile, parts of Bucks County saw only single digit accumulations.

The storm seemed to be a bit of a surprise, if you'll recall. Just two days before the storm (Christmas Eve), the forecasts from most Philly TV stations were only calling for minor accumulations at best. Most of us went about our Christmas plans without much worry.

The forecast for snow, however, rapidly increased on Christmas Day as seemingly suddenly forecasters were calling for totals well over 20" of snow in the area. The storm even met blizzard conditions in parts of the area. The height of the storm hit our area between 2:00 pm and midnight on December 26. Here's a reminder of the TV forecasts:

I got stranded in Monmouth County for several days, and when I finally did return home to Ocean County, it looked like some of the roads had never seen a snow plow. What are your memories of the storm?

I looked up some of the snowfall totals from the National Weather Service for the storm. Here they are:

OCEAN COUNTY:

Brick - 30"

Toms River - 28"

MERCER COUNTY:

Princeton Junction - 16"

Yardville - 14.8"

MIDDLESEX COUNTY:

Edison - 25"

Cheesquake - 23.2"

SOMERSET COUNTY:

Somerset: 22.5"

BURLINGTON COUNTY:

Wrightstown - 19.2"

ATLANTIC COUNTY:

Atlantic City - 20.1"

What are your memories of the storm?