I’ve Identified The Guy Playing a Parking Lot in Fairless Hills

Man oh man this is the update I thought I'd never be able to write. Remember a couple of weeks ago I wrote a story about this guy jamming out in the middle of a parking lot? Let me refresh your memory if you don't remember.

A couple of weeks ago I was scrolling through social media, like I always do, and came across a really interesting video. It was a video of this guy playing his guitar outside. Normally that's not that big of a deal however, I could not understand why he was literally in the middle of the parking lot. What was even crazier to me was I thought I recognized that parking lot and the Barnes & Noble that was in this video. Come to find out it's actually right in Fairless Hills. When I wrote it I did not think it was going to blow up the way that it did, but I was wrong! I had so many questions about what was going on that I thought I was never going to get answered. Well today is my lucky day

His name is Michael Brannigan. He was nice enough to actually answer each of the questions I asked right in that article. Just as a refresher here's why I asked:

Who is this guy? Why is he there? Why doesn't he have on a coat? I know it's cold out. It’s been about 40 degrees for the past week. Why is this his parking lot of choice? Does he come here often? I guess sometimes you just have that one spot that really does it for you. Most importantly, how did he plug in his electric guitar and amp?

His answers? Simple!

His name is Michael Branigan, a professional guitarist in the Lower Bucks County Area at just 18 years old.

He does not need a coat, as he feels that a hoodie is sufficient enough.

There was no real reason why he chose that parking lot. It stuck and now that’s what he's known for sound town.

Believe it or not, he actually does this often! He said, “I go Monday - Saturday, starting again in March. More locations than Barnes and Noble this time.” And guess what? I did a little stalking on his socials and he’s telling the truth!

The only question he would not answer was how he plugged in his amp. The world may never know….