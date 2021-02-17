I’ve Identified The Guy Playing a Parking Lot in Fairless Hills
Man oh man this is the update I thought I'd never be able to write. Remember a couple of weeks ago I wrote a story about this guy jamming out in the middle of a parking lot? Let me refresh your memory if you don't remember.
A couple of weeks ago I was scrolling through social media, like I always do, and came across a really interesting video. It was a video of this guy playing his guitar outside. Normally that's not that big of a deal however, I could not understand why he was literally in the middle of the parking lot. What was even crazier to me was I thought I recognized that parking lot and the Barnes & Noble that was in this video. Come to find out it's actually right in Fairless Hills. When I wrote it I did not think it was going to blow up the way that it did, but I was wrong! I had so many questions about what was going on that I thought I was never going to get answered. Well today is my lucky day
His name is Michael Brannigan. He was nice enough to actually answer each of the questions I asked right in that article. Just as a refresher here's why I asked:
Who is this guy? Why is he there? Why doesn't he have on a coat? I know it's cold out. It’s been about 40 degrees for the past week. Why is this his parking lot of choice? Does he come here often? I guess sometimes you just have that one spot that really does it for you. Most importantly, how did he plug in his electric guitar and amp?
His answers? Simple!
- His name is Michael Branigan, a professional guitarist in the Lower Bucks County Area at just 18 years old.
- He does not need a coat, as he feels that a hoodie is sufficient enough.
- There was no real reason why he chose that parking lot. It stuck and now that’s what he's known for sound town.
- Believe it or not, he actually does this often! He said, “I go Monday - Saturday, starting again in March. More locations than Barnes and Noble this time.” And guess what? I did a little stalking on his socials and he’s telling the truth!
- The only question he would not answer was how he plugged in his amp. The world may never know….
