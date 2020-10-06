J Balvin has a McDonald’s Meal Named After Him

Last month, McDonald's announced you could go to McDonald's and get exactly what Travis Scott's eats. Travis Scott would visit McDonald's very often and always get the same thing which is a quarter pounder with cheese, with bacon, and lettuce on top, a medium fry with BBQ sauce for dipping, and a Sprite. We actually were able to try it and it was not that bad. Buzzfeed reports that McDonald's has now partnered with another celebrity to create their own meal and that celebrity is J Balvin. He's a singer who is best known for songs like "Mi Gente" and "I Like It" with Cardi B. So what is J Balvin's McDonald's order? A Big Mac, medium fries, and an Oreo McFlurry. If you order the meal through the McDonald's app, you'll get the McFlurry for free.

I remember when I was a kid, I loved McDonald's so much that I told my Mom I wanted to have McDonald's at my wedding. True story. McFlurrys are my jam too, especially with M&M's, yum! When we got to try Travis Scott's McDonald's meal a few weeks ago and it was good, but I think we all agreed, we weren't into the bacon that he puts on his quarter pounder. Otherwise, it was pretty good, Hopefully we will get to try J Balvin's because believe it or not, I have never had a Big Mac at McDonald's. I was always a chicken nugget or quarter pounder with cheese kind of girl. But I've heard Big Mac's are the bomb.