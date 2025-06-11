I have great news.

Jasmine's Nadas at the Trenton Farmers Market has reopened

Jasmine's Nadas at the Trenton Farmers Market is back open and has announced a Grand Reopening Celebration date.

If you're wondering why it's a Grand "Re" opening, it's because this local, small business had some awful luck recently.

A car crashed through the restaurant and destroyed it

A few months ago, a car came crashing through the family-owned and run business from the business behind them, destroying it, leaving Jasmine and her family of 4 unable to make their amazing empanadas and more, with no income, and a long road ahead of rebuilding.

But, Jasmine is one determined woman and wasn't letting anything stop her from making her dreams come true once again.

Fast forward a few months. An awesome local contractor helped the family put the pieces back together and Jasmine's Nadas is open once again.

Jasmine stopped by 94.5 WPST this morning to fill us in on the Grand ReOpening Celebration and brought us some of the most amazing empanadas and rice bowls.

The Grand Reopening of Jasmine's Nadas is June 28

The Grand Reopening Celebration will be Saturday, June 28, from 11am - 2:30p.

It's going to have Block Party vibes. There will be a DJ, face painter, and more.

Please stop by and support Jasmine, her husband, Bob, their 13-year-old daughter, Jayla, and their son, RJ, who is 9, by grabbing some amazing food.

They all work in the restaurant. It's a true labor of love for this family.

By the way, Jasmine and Bob have been together since they were 15. They were high school sweethearts. Awww. So sweet.

Let me tell you, you have not had an empanada until you've had Jasmine's "Nadas."

There are over 30 different kinds of empanadas

There are over 30 different kinds of empanadas. You can also create your own...oh the possibilities. The Buffalo Chicken Nadas are just one of my favorites.

There are also rice bowls (below is the Naked Nada Bowl), egg rolls, quesadillas (the shrimp one is popular), tacos, and so much more.

Jasmine's Nadas, at the Trenton Farmers Market (the little building in the parking lot), is located at 960 Spruce Street in Lawrence Township.

Right now the restaurant is in its soft opening phase.

The hours are Thursday - Sunday, 11:30am - 2:30pm.

After the Grand Reopening on June 28, they'll be back to normal hours:

Wednesday: 11:30am - 2:30pm

Thursday - Saturday: 11am - 2:30pm & 3:45pm - 5:30pm.

Sunday: 10:30am - 3pm.

Please support local. I'll see you there.

