The man, the myth, the legend - Jason Kelce is coming to our home screens like we've never seen him before

"Kelce", a new documentary centered around Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, will offer us an an up close, intimate look throughout his unforgettable 2022-2023 football season. It hits Amazon Prime Video on September 12!

"An intimate look at the life of All-Pro NFL center Jason Kelce during the 2022-23 season, as he confronts a retirement decision, the birth of his third daughter, and the debut of his chart-topping podcast." - IMDb

This should be an interesting watch considering how unique the 2022-23 season was - especially for Kelce. According to Deadline, the documentary begins before start of the season as he debated whether or not he was ready to retire.

What unfolded during the season was extraordinary for Kelce. He and his wife welcomed their third child, he launched his popular podcast "New Heights" with his brother, Kansas City Chief's Travis Kelce, before he then came head-to-head with his brother at Super Bowl LVII after the Philadelphia Eagles mostly steamrolled their way through a thrilling season.

In the end, of course, the Chiefs took home the Lombardi - a bittersweet night for Jason, Travis, and their mother Donna Kelce who had the unique fortune of watching both of her sons play on football's biggest night.

Jason Kelce is a legendary fan-favorite Eagles player who's made his mark on Philadelphia, so we can't wait to take a closer look to see new perspectives and hear different insights on how it all unfolded behind the scenes of an incredible year!

Will you be watching "Kelce" when it drops this September?

