LOL: Eagles’ Jason Kelce is Having a Viral Moment For Adorably Hilarious Victory Dance

Jason Kelce has to be one of the most lovable people on the planet.

If you've been watching any sort of Eagles hype video on the internet/social media in the last few days, you've probably noticed that Jason Kelce is having a bit of a viral moment. And it's hilariously adorable.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

Did you catch this moment during the NFC Championship Game? Miles Sanders had just scored a beautiful 6 yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the last quarter. Sanders then broke down into a victory dance, and he was poppin'!

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

Then, Kelce joined in to celebrate with him, attempting the same dance moves, and well... let's just say it was a little less coordinated! Lol. The moment is so cute. Check it out down below! GET IT, Kelce!

There are clips of the dance duo everywhere. Even the official Philadelphia Eagles Twitter account had to get in on the fun!

Of course, that's not his only viral moment. Just for kicks, let's kick it back to Feb 8, 2018. Who could forget Kelce's viral moment at the victory parade after the Eagles won the Super Bowl? On the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, donning a bright green Mummers costume, he led the entire city in singing "NO ONE LIKES US WE DON'T CARE!"

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles Victory Parade Getty Images loading...

Ladies and gentlemen, a Philadelphia icon. Let's hope we have more dancing and victory speeches in the near future!

GO EAGLES!

