It’s a Love Story! … And Then There’s Jason Kelce Wearing a Wrestling Mask
Alexa, play "Love Story" by Taylor Swift - Jason's version!
It was a star-studded fairytale night in Las Vegas after the nail-biting victory the Kansas City Chiefs pulled against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII! And it was all sealed by a kiss between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Ladies and gentlemen, the photograph of the year!
And super victories call for a super PARTY!
By now you've surely seen dozens of videos and footage of the Super Bowl after party, which looked absolutely EPIC by the way. I mean, when in Vegas, you go hard! Especially after winning the Super Bowl!
The victorious A-list posse headed out for a night on the town, and it was a star-studded party for the ages!
By now we know that Philadelphia sweetheart Jason Kelce is a walking icon, and this video from the party is just further proof.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen dancing together in their own lovey-dovey universe, dancing and singing along to a remixed version of Taylor's "Love Story", no less! It's a picture perfect image.
And then... the camera pans over to big brother Jason... and he's on another level.
There's Jason, wearing a red and gold wrestling mask, hyping up the crowd next to DJ Marshmello. What a legend!
So many vibes in one room. Check out the full video right here - it has over 6 million views:
Even if you're totally sick of the Travis and Taylor love story, you have to admit, Jason is a refreshing presence when he's thrown into the mix! We love us some Jason!
