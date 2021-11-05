If you're into cars, Jeeps, and throwing things and are looking for some weekday fun, Jeep Night is happening in Princeton later this month. Mark your calendars for November 17! 4Lo Events is putting on an event at Stumpy's Hatchet House located at 45 Alexander Rd Suite #1 -3, Princeton, NJ.

Wednesday might seem like a weird day to hold an event like this, but what better day to relieve some stress than the middle of the week? The event starts at 6:00 pm. So when you get off work, head on over and enjoy prizes, adult beverages, jeep viewing, and of course throwing some hatches.

If you plan on throwing hatches it will cost you $45 to get in. If you are going just to enjoy the company and the jeeps, you will only have to pay $5. Big difference right? The event is BYOB, so you can bring your beer and wine and enjoy the night.

According to their Facebook page, Relish the Dog food truck will be there. No kids. This night is only for those 13 and older. Please remember to wear closed-toe shoes as well. Hatchets will be thrown and you can imagine the scene if someone were to accidentally get their toes chopped up. It's November anyway. No one should be wearing sandals and flip-flops this time of year.

So if you own a jeep, this is the night for you! Also, note that people will be taking pictures of your vehicle, so have it looking spiffy.

Get your tickets here.