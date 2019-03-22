The newly engaged music superstar, Jennifer Lopez, is celebrating her upcoming 50th birthday by hitting the road. 94.5 PST has your chance to get tickets BEFORE anyone else.

JLo just announced plans for the aptly named "It's My Party Tour." She will open the tour on June 7 in Los Angeles. JLo will celebrate her 50th birthday (July 24) the day before the tour wraps in Miami (July 25).

Just five days before her birthday, the tour will stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 20.

Wanna go to the show? Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 am on Friday (March 29). You can get more details by clicking here.

BUT...

PST listeners will have access to an exclusive presale on Thursday, March 28 at 10 am.

We’ll send the presale code out on the brand new, free 94.5 PST app. Download it today and make sure you turn on “contest” push notifications from PST.

We’ll send you the code just before 10 am on Thursday.