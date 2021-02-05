Jersey and Connecticut Battle It Out For Who Has The Better Pizza

When it comes to the pizza capital of the world, what’s the first place you think of? I think I speak for everyone when I say...New York! There is no way that you can talk about pizza without talking about New York. Well, it looks like another state, or two, have entered the chat. It looks like Connecticut and Jersey are fighting over who’s pizza is better!

I’m going to say this right now and I do not want anyone to yell at me, but I most definitely have head better pizza in Pennsylvania than I have in Jersey. Before you all come for my neck, your girl is from right here in Mercer County! I said what I said!

Here’s what's happening. Connecticut’s law makers are currently trying to make pizza their official food of the state. I have been to Connecticut more than once, but I have never tried their pizza, not have I ever heard of them being known for it. If it’s anything like all of the fake pizza, such as Dominos, Pizza Hut, or Papa Johns, it should not even attempt to try such a thing. That’s blasphemy.

You know that Jersey never goes down without a fight. New Jersey’s official twitter account decided to chime in on this news and quote tweeted saying, “no.” I couldn’t agree more.

We are so sassy! However, Connecticut does not like the sass, because their Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, quote tweeted that tweet saying, “Don’t worry, we’ll send you a slice. In the meantime, stick to the pork rolls.”