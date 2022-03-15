What is your go to Jersey Mike's order?

Is it the #2 - The Jersey Shore's Favorite? Provolone, ham & cappacuolo. Maybe it's the #13 - The Original Italian, provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni. Of course, you can't forget about the delicious hot subs Jersey Mike's offers too. The Big Kahuna Cheese Steak is tremendous!

For me, my go to Jersey Mike's order is pretty simple. I like going with the #7 - turkey & provolone. I order it with the signature "Mike's Way", but I always ask for extra pepper relish, If you know, you know...

Most importantly, Jersey Mike's will be opening a new spot on a very popular Monmouth County boardwalk for the 2022 summer...

The weather has been getting nice, so the other night I walked down to the beach from my Belmar condo. I started the boardwalk stroll on 20th ave and made my way north to Avon-By-The-Sea. As I was walking past the Howard Rowland Public Safety Pavilion I saw a "Jersey Mike's COMING SOON" sign. This building is on the Belmar boardwalk, across the street from the Mayfair Hotel on 10th ave...

I am honestly very surprised that there will be a Jersey Mike's on the Belmar Boardwalk. I think it will be a cash cow for the owners and a tasty treat for thousands of Belmar Beach goers this summer. No specific opening date or corporate details have been announced to the public, but we do know there will be a Jersey Mike's on the Belmar Boardwalk slinging subs this summer. The sign says it all! Are you excited for a Jersey Mike's to open on the boardwalk? What is your opinion? Do you think it is good for the town?! COMMENT & SHARE! - Also, please share more details if you know any!

