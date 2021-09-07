Jersey Pride — Scheduled For October 2021 in Asbury Park, NJ — Is Officially Canceled

Jersey Pride, New Jersey's annual LGBTQ+ pride celebration, has officially been canceled for 2021, according to published reports.

The event, which consists of a parade and festival, is typically held in June. Earlier this year, as COVID-19 cases began to decline, the annual event was pushed back to a celebration, scheduled for October 10 in the oceanfront community.

We don't know much about the cancelation at this point, but Out in Jersey Magazine is reporting that the cancellation comes as organizers feared the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The event, which typically draws as many as 20,000 attendees ever year, was also canceled in 2020, due to the virus.

The annual event is organized by Jersey Pride, Inc. — a non-profit organization. It's not clear if they'll plan any virtual events instead.

We've reached out to the organization for clarification on this year's news. We'll update this story when we have more details.