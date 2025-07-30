There’s just something about a summer day at the Jersey Shore. Whether you're spending it soaking up the sun, riding the waves, or stuffing your face with boardwalk snacks, it’s a vibe all its own. Let’s be honest, the boardwalk is where the real magic happens.

From the moment you step onto the boards, it’s like stepping into a mix of nostalgia and excitement. The smell of funnel cake hits you first.

Read More: Most Popular Wedding Month in New Jersey Revealed for 2025

Then there’s the sound of arcade games, kids screaming on ride, and of course, the smells of all of your favorite foods. You’ve got huge boardwalk pizza by the slice, Kohr’s ice cream cones, funnel cakes, and so much more.

With so many iconic boardwalks up and down the coast, naming the best one way harder than you would think, but it’s been done.

Where Is The Best Boardwalk in New Jersey?

Memorial Day Weekend Marks Start Of Beach Season On East Coast Getty Images loading...

Wildwood has been crowned the best boardwalk in New Jersey, and honestly, it makes total sense. It's seriously such an unmatched experience and so many failies from New Jersey and beyond make it a point to visit during the summer months.

Wildwood’s boardwalk is massive, stretching over two miles long with three full amusement piers, tons of shops and food stops, and a famous tram car that’s been rolling since the '40s (you will hear it tell you to "watch the tram car, please"). There’s mini golf, water parks, arcades, and free beaches just steps away.

Whether you’re there for the thrills or just to take a stroll with a slice in hand, Wildwood’s boardwalk does have it all.

36 NJ Hospitals Receive 'A' Grade For Patient Safety 37 hospitals have received an 'A' grade regarding patient safety for spring 2025! Gallery Credit: Gianna