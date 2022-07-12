The cast of 'Jersey Shore 2.0' may have begun filming in Atlantic City, but that's not going to stop the Jersey Shore OGs from partying this summer.

Three cast members are set to host huge bashes in July.

Angelina from the series will be hosting 'Summer Saturdays' at Kiss Kiss Nightclub inside Tropicana in Atlantic City on Saturday, July 23.

It's highly recommended that you make reservations and get on the guest list. You can do that here.

According to the Kiss Kiss website, the dress code is "dress to impress."

I thought this was kind of funny, though."

Refrain from wearing athletic attire of any kind with the exception of sneakers which are permitted. All footwear is acceptable with the exception of work boots including Timberlands.

It's unknown whether he'll be ripping his clothes off, but Jersey Shore star and Chippendales dancer Vinny Guadagnino will be hosting 'Summer Saturdays' at The Headliner Oasis on July 16. Jason Keats and KillaCas will be mixing.

He wrote on Instagram:

I'm 34, tired, and getting wasted off 2 vodka sodas...but it wouldn't be a summer without a visit to the jersey shore. See you at @headlinernightclub next week.

The Headliner becomes a summer paradise out back with the Oasis pool, volleyball, and an insane bar.

After a sold-out crowd last summer, DJ Pauly D is returning to The Headliner Oasis in Neptune Saturday, July 30.

Doors are at 8:30 p.m. and when Pauly is spinning, you never know which special guest may stop by.

Is this when the Jersey Shore 2.0 cast crashes Pauly's party?