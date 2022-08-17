We have a new business that just opened up at the Jersey Shore and lucky us, it is run by two born-and-raised Jersey boys.

You shoppers are going to want to know about this.

Have you ever heard of Flaherty?

According to APP.com, it is a fashion brand that just opened a new location at the Grove in Shrewsbury.

They sell clothing, sunglasses, hats, beach blankets and other beach accessories for men, women and kids.

Here is how Faherty is described on their official website:

"Inspired by the sun, Faherty is a family brand all about great quality, legendary comfort and good vibes. We are fueled by purpose and leaving the world better than we found it."

It is run by two Spring Lake natives, Alex and Mike Faherty, who put Faherty into a very specific fashion niche growing in popularity on the East Coast.

According to APP.com, Faherty, "merges [the] Jersey Shore surfer [style] with the high-quality fashion of New York City."

"It's stuff you want to wear when you're having your best moments, whether you're at the beach or on vacation," said Alex Faherty according to APP.com. "It's all rooted back in really high-quality fabrics, sustainable fabrics, just an embodiment of part of our life growing up on the Jersey Shore mixed with living in New York City."

You may have heard of them prior because they already have 40 other stores across the country. Other New Jersey locations include Spring Lake and Short Hills Mall.

You can also shop online if getting off the couch doesn't sound like your cup of tea right now.

Once you got your new outfit, here is where you should visit:

