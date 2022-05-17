Jersey Shore Crew Wants to Film New Show in Other NJ Beach Town

The producers behind MTV's wildly popular reality show Jersey Shore are looking for another Jersey Shore town to film a new show, according to Shorebeat.

The production company, 495 Productions, is actively looking for a backdrop for a new "documentary-style" show on Ocean County's two barrier islands. They're looking to film throughout the month of July and into August. The show's concept seems similar to the original Jersey Shore on MTV.

The first town to reject the offer to be a part of the project was Lavallette. The Lavallette borough council met Monday night and filled residents in on the proposal and the reaction wasn't a good one. One resident couldn't help herself and yelled out, "Oh no, please no Snooki." Lol.

Poor Snooki gets a bad wrap. She was just having fun in Seaside. Lol.

She's grown up a lot since then...see:

A local business owner said the town already had a shortage of police officers and suggested the town defend its integrity, not destroy it with a tv show like this.

Lavallette Mayor Walter LaCicero knows other neighboring towns have also been contacting with the same filming request. He said, "It's my understanding that they blanketed every town on both of the barrier islands with applications in hopes of having someone say yes."

It didn't take that much convincing for a "no" from Lavallette. Town officials unanimously voted to NOT give the production company permission to film the new show.

Hmmm...I wonder if any other shore town will say yes. I'll let you know if I find out anything else.

