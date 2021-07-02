Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 2, 2021

Long Beach Township (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature76° - 80°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature62° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:30pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 8:54a		High
Fri 3:07p		Low
Fri 9:39p		High
Sat 3:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:18a		High
Fri 2:41p		Low
Fri 9:03p		High
Sat 2:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:30a		High
Fri 2:55p		Low
Fri 9:15p		High
Sat 3:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:22a		High
Fri 2:37p		Low
Fri 9:07p		High
Sat 2:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:10a		Low
Fri 12:59p		High
Fri 6:47p		Low
Sat 1:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:56a		High
Fri 3:09p		Low
Fri 9:34p		High
Sat 3:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:17a		Low
Fri 12:33p		High
Fri 5:54p		Low
Sat 1:18a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 9:19a		High
Fri 3:44p		Low
Fri 9:52p		High
Sat 3:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:34a		High
Fri 2:59p		Low
Fri 9:11p		High
Sat 3:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 8:47a		High
Fri 3:10p		Low
Fri 9:23p		High
Sat 3:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:40a		High
Fri 3:11p		Low
Fri 9:12p		High
Sat 3:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 9:31a		High
Fri 3:56p		Low
Fri 10:09p		High
Sat 4:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the late evening and early morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top