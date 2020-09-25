Jersey Shore Report for Friday, September 25, 2020

Sunrise at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature70° - 78°
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature65° - 68°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 9:30a		High
Fri 3:34p		Low
Fri 10:23p		High
Sat 4:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:54a		High
Fri 3:08p		Low
Fri 9:47p		High
Sat 3:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 9:06a		High
Fri 3:22p		Low
Fri 9:59p		High
Sat 3:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:58a		High
Fri 3:04p		Low
Fri 9:51p		High
Sat 3:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:46a		Low
Fri 1:35p		High
Fri 7:14p		Low
Sat 2:28a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 9:22a		High
Fri 3:30p		Low
Fri 10:19p		High
Sat 4:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:53a		Low
Fri 1:09p		High
Fri 6:21p		Low
Sat 2:02a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 9:41a		High
Fri 4:11p		Low
Fri 10:42p		High
Sat 4:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:57a		High
Fri 3:29p		Low
Fri 9:58p		High
Sat 4:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 9:10a		High
Fri 3:59p		Low
Fri 10:19p		High
Sat 4:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 8:58a		High
Fri 3:43p		Low
Fri 10:13p		High
Sat 4:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 9:56a		High
Fri 4:29p		Low
Fri 11:01p		High
Sat 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy drizzle after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy drizzle in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

